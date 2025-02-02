Sidus Space Reports Increase in CEO Base Pay in Recent SEC Filing

Sidus Space, Inc., a Delaware-based company and registrant with the SEC, recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing an increase in the base pay of its CEO, Carol Craig. The company’s Compensation Committee approved the raise from $325,000 to $400,000, effective February 1, 2025.

Get alerts:

The document specified that on January 23, 2025, the committee approved the adjustment for Craig. This filing falls under Item 5.02, covering Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers.

Sidus Space, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol SIDU. The company, located at 150 N. Sykes Creek Parkway, Suite 200, Merritt Island, FL, can be reached at (321) 613-5620.

The Form 8-K filing also indicates that Sidus Space, Inc. is recognized as an emerging growth company, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. However, the company has not elected to use the extended transition period for complying with revised financial accounting standards, as provided under the Exchange Act Section 13(a).

This filing provides crucial insights into the corporate governance and compensation structures within Sidus Space, Inc., offering transparency to stakeholders and investors. The approval of the CEO pay increase reflects the company’s efforts to retain top talent and reward executive performance.

A statement was included at the end of the filing, signed by Carol Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Sidus Space, Inc. The document was dated January 29, 2025, underscoring the recent nature of the decision and reporting requirements outlined by the SEC.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sidus Space’s 8K filing here.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Featured Stories