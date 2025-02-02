Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in January

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMNEY. Citigroup raised Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMNEY stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

