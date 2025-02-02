Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLN shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,635,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
