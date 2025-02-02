Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,278,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,680 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $11,422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Silgan by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

