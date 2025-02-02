Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 200,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 629,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,059,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 45.5% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 863,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 112.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 449,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 238,428 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Similarweb by 115.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

