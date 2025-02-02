SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100,933.75

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $495.87 million and approximately $100,933.75 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00004598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4180095 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $109,419.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

