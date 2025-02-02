SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 519,105 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 288.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,105 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

