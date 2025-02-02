SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.