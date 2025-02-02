SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,065,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,539 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

