SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

KNSL opened at $442.55 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.07 and a 200 day moving average of $460.52.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

