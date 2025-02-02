SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $976.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $904.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

