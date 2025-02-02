SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $596,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 643.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.