SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,970,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIG opened at $202.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $172.34 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average is $196.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.