SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 625 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

