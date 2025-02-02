SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

