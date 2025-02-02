SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWN opened at $167.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.