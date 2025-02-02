SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 392 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

BATS NOBL opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

