Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.12.

SWKS opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

