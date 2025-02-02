Smith Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.0% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,766,000 after buying an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.76.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total value of $511,497.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,360,833.70. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $2,918,698.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,375.40. This trade represents a 37.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,804 shares of company stock valued at $407,745,741. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $689.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.10 and a 12-month high of $710.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $613.60 and a 200 day moving average of $566.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.