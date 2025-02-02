Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) Director Hank Shenghua He Purchases 17,000 Shares

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) Director Hank Shenghua He purchased 17,000 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 28.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SFD stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Smithfield Foods, Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $22.03.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

