Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) Director Hank Shenghua He Purchases 17,000 Shares

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) Director Hank Shenghua He purchased 17,000 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 28.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Smithfield Foods Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SFD stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Smithfield Foods, Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $22.03.
About Smithfield Foods
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smithfield Foods
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.