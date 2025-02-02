Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) Insider Acquires $40,000.00 in Stock

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Tennille J. Checkovich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The trade was a 20.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Smithfield Foods stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Smithfield Foods, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

