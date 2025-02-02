Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading 10.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($27.13) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.62). 5,864,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($23.12).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,775.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,728.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($85,604.46). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.