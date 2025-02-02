SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Announces Dividend of $0.18

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

HYBL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 190,674 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

