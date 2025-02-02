SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

