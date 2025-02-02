SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBNE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

