SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
MBND stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
