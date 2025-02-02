SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.