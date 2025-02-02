SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 324,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

