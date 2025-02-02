SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.