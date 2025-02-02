SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,218,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

