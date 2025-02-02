Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.15) per share and revenue of $289.63 million for the quarter.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.37. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $46.71 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

