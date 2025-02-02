Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Spine Injury Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.55.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
