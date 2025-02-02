Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Spine Injury Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.55.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.