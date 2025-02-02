Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

