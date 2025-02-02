Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.47, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

