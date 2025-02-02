Spire Wealth Management Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

IWM stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.06 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

