Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.