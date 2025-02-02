Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Boeing

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. recently held a special meeting on January 31, 2025, to consider several proposals related to the Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Boeing Company and Sphere Acquisition Corp. The Merger Agreement, initially dated June 30, 2024, outlined the merger of Sphere Acquisition Corp. with and into Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Boeing.

At the time of the special meeting, Spirit AeroSystems had 117,266,121 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, with 77,963,899 shares represented at the meeting. During the meeting, stockholders voted on multiple proposals, including the Merger Agreement Proposal, the Advisory Compensation Proposal, and the Adjournment Proposal. All three proposals were successfully approved by the shareholders present.

The completion of the merger between Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing remains subject to various conditions, such as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Spirit AeroSystems anticipates finalizing the merger sometime in mid-2025.

However, the company has issued a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the many risks and uncertainties involved. Factors such as the proposed acquisition by Boeing and the divestiture of a portion of Spirit’s business to Airbus pose potential challenges that could impact the completion of the merger.

Additionally, other important factors that might affect the actual outcomes include the global aerospace supply chain’s fragility, economic conditions, geopolitical events, and the impact of significant health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirit AeroSystems emphasized that actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to these uncertainties. Investors are advised not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements due to the ever-evolving nature of circumstances and external factors.

In conclusion, Spirit AeroSystems holds a positive outlook on the merger with Boeing, despite the complex and dynamic environment in which the aerospace industry operates. Investors are recommended to stay informed about updates and potential impacts on the company resulting from the merger process.

This update from Spirit AeroSystems reflects the ongoing progress towards the anticipated merger and the company’s commitment to navigating the challenges and opportunities within the aerospace market.

