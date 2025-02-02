Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ COPP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 6,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,304. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.5308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,641,000.

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

