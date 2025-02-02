SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 72,513 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.58.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.
Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
