SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 72,513 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.58.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JP Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,841,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,197,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.