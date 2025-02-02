Stable Road Acquisition 8-K Filing Reveals Departure of Chief Legal Officer

On January 27, 2025, a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) disclosed the resignation of Paul Ney, the company’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ney’s resignation from Momentus, a U.S. commercial space company specializing in satellite technology and transportation services, is effective as of January 28, 2025. He has chosen to join the Trump Administration where he will serve as the Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs and National Security Council Legal Advisor.

The company stated that it intends to announce Ney’s successor at a later date. Momentus highlighted Ney’s extensive experience, including his role as the General Counsel of the United States Department of Defense, where he played significant roles in the establishment of the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Space Command.

In response to Ney’s departure, John Rood, CEO of Momentus, commended Ney’s exemplary work at the company, emphasizing his contributions in navigating complex legal matters and governmental regulations. Rood praised Ney’s pivotal role in Momentus’ successful transition to a publicly traded entity, acknowledging his expertise and strategic acumen.

In a statement, Ney expressed pride in the accomplishments achieved during his tenure at Momentus and acknowledged the talented team he worked with. Ney’s diverse background includes roles in both public service and private law practice, indicating a wealth of experience and knowledge that he brought to Momentus.

The attached press release, dated January 28, 2025, provides additional context regarding Ney’s departure and his professional background. The press release offers insights into Ney’s significant legal contributions and his extensive experience in government and legal sectors.

Investors and industry analysts will be eagerly awaiting further updates from Momentus regarding Ney’s replacement and the company’s future strategic direction in light of this significant personnel change.

