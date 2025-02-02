Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Shares of SCM opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

