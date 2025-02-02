STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

TUG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,894. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

