Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Shares of TFII stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. TFI International has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,623,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $29,891,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.