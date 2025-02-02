StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
