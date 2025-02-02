StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.14. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after buying an additional 822,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 355.8% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

