StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of SBNY stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.
About Signature Bank
