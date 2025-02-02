StockNews.com Upgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Nathan’s Famous Price Performance
Shares of NATH opened at $80.91 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 76.12% and a net margin of 15.18%.
Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nathan’s Famous
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.