StockNews.com Upgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NATH opened at $80.91 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 76.12% and a net margin of 15.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

