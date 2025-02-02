Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 9,588 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,999 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,420,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,363,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29,776.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 155,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 154,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

