Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $254,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.