Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $266,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,090 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE FIX opened at $438.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.58 and a 200-day moving average of $404.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.28 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

